More Details About Jeff Hardy's WWE Release Revealed: Report

Additional details regarding former World Champion Jeff Hardy's release from WWE have been reported.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer reports Hardy was ordered and refused to attend rehab following an incident at a WWE house show on December 4.

Hardy was reportedly aware that he'd be punished in some way if he refused to attend rehab, which eventually resulted in his release, according to Meltzer.

The reported incident was the third involving the former WWE champion since re-signing with the company in 2017.

Hardy had previously been arrested for public intoxication and DUI, both of which occurred in 2019 and has a documented history with alcohol and drug-related issues.

The legendary wrestler's contract has a 90-day no-complete cause, meaning he will be paid through and cannot sign elsewhere until March 9.

On Thursday (December 9), Fightful.com initially reported WWE released Hardy after offering "help and rehab," which "was not accepted."

Hardy's wife, Beth, denied the initial reports on Thursday (December 9) via Twitter.

"Jeff is good. We are good. Post that you 'heard' that. Thanks," Beth Hardy tweeted, which was later retweeted by her husband.