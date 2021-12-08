PHOTO: MJF's Mom Trolls Him Again Ahead Of AEW Long Island Homecoming

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is once again being trolled by his own mother ahead of his return to his hometown.

The Plainview, Long Island native is scheduled to appear at UBS Arena during All Elite Wrestling's live broadcast of Dynamite Wednesday (December 8) night and -- despite being unmercifully booed in every venue he's ever appeared in -- told Z100's Josh Martinez during an exclusive interview this week that he expects a hero's welcome.

Even if that does happen, it's unlikely his own mother will take part in the cheers, as she seems equally dedicated preserving her son's hated persona as he does.

Nina Friedman shared a photo on her Twitter account revealing a sign bashing her ahead of Wednesday night's event which shows a grade school age Maxwell's picture next to "the last time our son wasn't an a*****e."

(WARNING: Foul language)