These Are The Top 10 Most In-Demand Concerts In 2022

By Kelly Fisher

December 10, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

As the year comes to an end, it’s time to plan which concerts to go to in 2022. Many artists have announced highly-anticipated tours, and some of them are already in higher demand than others.

Gametime, a hub for last-minute tickets to sporting and music events, is gearing up for the new year by breaking down the most in-demand concerts in 2022. The app expects ticket costs to live music events to be 30% more expensive in 2022, citing “pent up demand,” following the COVID-19 pandemic. Gametime also notes that fans bought concert tickets in 2019 for 2020 shows at an average $81 per ticket; however, concert goers paid more in 2021 for 2022 events. Data show fans paid an average of $192 per ticket, reaching a 137% increase in cost, according to information from Gametime.

One of the most in-demand concerts in 2022 includes Elton John’s tour, rescheduled from 2020. Another is The Weeknd’s stadium tour, though his original tour was canceled. These are the Top 10 most in-demand concerts of the year, according to Gametime ticket sals:

  1. Bad Bunny
  2. Elton John
  3. Billie Eilish
  4. The Weeknd
  5. Justin Bieber
  6. John Mayer
  7. Dua Lipa
  8. Tyler The Creator
  9. Red Hot Chili Peppers
  10. Tool
