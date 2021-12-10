These Are The Top 10 Most In-Demand Concerts In 2022

As the year comes to an end, it’s time to plan which concerts to go to in 2022. Many artists have announced highly-anticipated tours, and some of them are already in higher demand than others.

Gametime, a hub for last-minute tickets to sporting and music events, is gearing up for the new year by breaking down the most in-demand concerts in 2022. The app expects ticket costs to live music events to be 30% more expensive in 2022, citing “pent up demand,” following the COVID-19 pandemic. Gametime also notes that fans bought concert tickets in 2019 for 2020 shows at an average $81 per ticket; however, concert goers paid more in 2021 for 2022 events. Data show fans paid an average of $192 per ticket, reaching a 137% increase in cost, according to information from Gametime.

One of the most in-demand concerts in 2022 includes Elton John’s tour, rescheduled from 2020. Another is The Weeknd’s stadium tour, though his original tour was canceled. These are the Top 10 most in-demand concerts of the year, according to Gametime ticket sals: