These Artists Dominated The Most-Searched Songs Of 2021

We’re heading into 2022, and that means it’s time to take a look at the last year. Recently-released Google Trends data breaks down everyone’s most-searched TV shows, actors, movies, athletes and more… and the most-searched songs probably won’t come as a surprise to most listeners. The Top 5 most-searched songs of 2021 is comprised of award-winning and award-nominated tracks, performed by some of the biggest artists of the year (and spanning genres). Here are the biggest songs of the year, according to Google Trends data:

Many of the most-searched songs have been inescapable in the past year. Rodrigo’s “drivers license,” her breakout single, launched her to success even before releasing her debut album, Sour. She told Alanis Morisette earlier this year: “I think heartbreak is so universal — the feeling that lots of humans feel the most deeply.”

On the other hand, Hayes released a song that everyone has been dancing to (including on TikTok) since it dropped. The country singer recorded “Fancy Like,” which he deems “a love song for dudes with a mortgage and kids, and I love that. That’s a lot of people like me. There’s a lot of people out there who can relate.”

