This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In Denver

An outstanding bar doesn't just have great drinks. It has a nice vibe, different seating options, delicious food, and other things that keep people coming back. That could be music, games, and many more activities and perks.

With that said, what's the best bar in Denver? We checked out Yelp and searched for the best bar with the highest rating on the website. According to Yelp, the No. 1 bar in the Mile High City is...

Union Lodge No. 1!

Located at 1543 Champa Street, this cocktail bar has 5 stars from over 570 reviews. They have an extensive list of stellar drinks and options, including seasonal specials. Guests praise its delicious cocktails, speakeasy vibes, and amazing bartenders.