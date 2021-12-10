This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In Denver
By Zuri Anderson
December 10, 2021
An outstanding bar doesn't just have great drinks. It has a nice vibe, different seating options, delicious food, and other things that keep people coming back. That could be music, games, and many more activities and perks.
With that said, what's the best bar in Denver? We checked out Yelp and searched for the best bar with the highest rating on the website. According to Yelp, the No. 1 bar in the Mile High City is...
Located at 1543 Champa Street, this cocktail bar has 5 stars from over 570 reviews. They have an extensive list of stellar drinks and options, including seasonal specials. Guests praise its delicious cocktails, speakeasy vibes, and amazing bartenders.
Yelp reviewer Christina S. described her experience at Union Lodge:
"The last time I came here was pre Covid and I have been dying to come back and get the best Gin Fizz in the city! ... I especially love the ambiance in here, it has major early USA speakeasy vibes and I can't get enough! It's almost like you're transported in a time machine! They honestly nailed it! Our bartender was super awesome and mixed up something off menu because we requested mezcal. It was awesome!! Talented characters here!!"
Here were the Top 10 highest-rated bars in Denver, according to Yelp:
- Union Lodge No. 1
- Honey Elixir Bar
- 54thirty
- Upstairs Circus Lower Downtown
- Jurassic Tiki
- The Thin Man
- The Cruise Room
- Prohibition
- Hazel
- Williams & Graham
You can check out the full list, and other amazing bars, here.