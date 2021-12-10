This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In San Diego

An outstanding bar doesn't just have great drinks. It has a nice vibe, different seating options, delicious food, and other things that keep people coming back. That could be music, games, and many more activities and perks.

With that said, what's the best bar in San Diego? We checked out Yelp and searched for the best bar with the highest rating on the website. According to Yelp, the No. 1 bar in America's Finest City is...

Noble Experiment!

Located at 777 G Street, this late-night cocktail bar has 4.5 stars from over 1,500 reviews. Guests say they loved Noble's service, the way bartenders customized drinks, and the "secret" way you access its speakeasy atmosphere. They also recommend you lock in a reservation before visiting.