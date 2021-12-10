Viral TikTok Spotlights Can't-Miss Christmas Attraction In Northeast Ohio

In case you didn’t know, the largest Christmas entertainment attraction in the U.S. is located in Northeast Ohio — and it’s getting a huge surge in visitors, thanks to a viral video on TikTok.

Cleveland Traveler shared a video on TikTok of the festive museum late last month, and since then, tons of viewers have made a point to visit Castle Noel, leading to a boost in reservations for the attraction. Here’s what Cleveland Traveler said about it (with the theme music of Elf playing in the background, of course):

“Welcome to castle noel in Medina, Ohio. Castle noel bills itself as “America’s largest year-round indoor Christmas attraction. There’s so many cool, festive things to see here, including some exhibits you can interact with. They also have a lot of costumes and props from all sorts of classic Christmas movies that you’ll definitely recognize. And my favorite part is the large collection of Christmas window displays that all came straight from New York City. These are truly just so incredible. And, of course, no visit would be complete without a ride down the Santa slide from A Christmas Story. There’s obviously a lot more to see and do here, but I’m not gonna give it all away. You’re just gonna have to visit for yourself.”

Castle Noel is open to reservations only, according to its website, and private tours are also available. Guests may choose to wear a mask inside.

Owner Mark Klaus told Cleveland’s Fox 8: “We have so many cool things. The world largest privately held Christmas movie props and costumes… A young lady at Cleveland Traveler did a TikTok video and it went over [1.3 million] views and that brought a whole new audience of people.”

Watch the video here: