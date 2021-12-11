Kentucky Governor Expects Death Toll From Tornadoes To "Rise Significantly"

At least 70 people are feared to be dead after a major storm spawned tornadoes in several states across the Midwest. In Kentucky, four tornadoes were reported, including one that stayed on the ground for over 225 miles and traveled across four states.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency and said he expects the death toll "could rise significantly" to more than 100 people.

"This was four different tornados, and I'm told we're actually going to see a little bit more on that, that hit us, including one that touched down in Arkansas and then stayed on the ground for 227 straight miles, which we believe is likely the longest in US history," Beshear said.

"The devastation is unlike anything I have seen in my life, and I have trouble putting it into words," he added.

In total, over two dozen tornadoes touched down in Arkansas, Illinois, Tennessee, Kentucky, Missouri, and Mississippi.

President Joe Biden addressed the devastating storms after approving a federal emergency declaration for Kentucky.

"This is likely to be one of the largest tornado outbreaks in our history," Biden said. "It's a tragedy. It's a tragedy. And we still don't know how many lives are lost or the full extent of the damage. I want to emphasize what I told all the governors, the federal government will do everything, everything it can possibly do to help."

Biden said he spoke with Governor Beshear and that he plans to visit Kentucky.

"I said I'll be happy to come, but I don't want to be in the way," Biden said. "When a president shows up, he shows up with an awful lot of personnel. An awful lot of vehicles. An awful lot of, we can get in the way unintentionally. And so what I'm working with the governor of Kentucky and others who may want me to be there, to make sure we're value added at the time, we're not going to get in the way of rescue and recovery. I do plan on going."