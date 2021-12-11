Over 75,000 Without Power In Nashville After Deadly Overnight Storms

Thousands of people around Nashville are without power Saturday (December 11) morning following severe overnight storms.

At the height of the deadly storms, nearly 90,000 NES customers were without power. Once safe to do so, crews began working to restore power to customers across the city. Around 6:30 a.m., NES estimated 88,280 customers were affected but that number dropped to around 75,180 by 10:20 a.m.

To check the status of outages, check out Nashville Electric Service's outage map here.

NES asks customers to report an outage by either calling 615-234-0000 or texting "OUT" to 637797. You can also log into your NES account and report an outage online. They also reminded customers to not approach downed power lines and instead call 911.