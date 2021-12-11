Over 75,000 Without Power In Nashville After Deadly Overnight Storms
By Sarah Tate
December 11, 2021
Thousands of people around Nashville are without power Saturday (December 11) morning following severe overnight storms.
At the height of the deadly storms, nearly 90,000 NES customers were without power. Once safe to do so, crews began working to restore power to customers across the city. Around 6:30 a.m., NES estimated 88,280 customers were affected but that number dropped to around 75,180 by 10:20 a.m.
To check the status of outages, check out Nashville Electric Service's outage map here.
NES asks customers to report an outage by either calling 615-234-0000 or texting "OUT" to 637797. You can also log into your NES account and report an outage online. They also reminded customers to not approach downed power lines and instead call 911.
#nesoutagealert pic.twitter.com/1I04BWAgdg— Nashville Electric Service (@NESpower) December 11, 2021
According to News Channel 5, Middle Tennessee Electric has reported around 4,200 customers without power and Dickson Electric reports more than 16,000, nearly half its customers, are experience power outages.
More than two dozen tornados were tracked across six states overnight, leaving at least 50 people dead. In the early morning hours of Saturday, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency confirmed that the deadly storms claimed at least three lives in West Tennessee, two in Lake County and one in Obion County.
Kentucky is also facing the aftermath of the storms, with an estimated 50 to 100 people dead, including a Western Kentucky University student who was set to graduate on Saturday.