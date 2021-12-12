Chris Wallace Announces FOX News Departure, Next Move

Longtime FOX News anchor Chris Wallace announced his decision to leave the network in order to join CNN+ to host a weekday show.

Wallace had moderated FOX News Sunday, the network's flagship weekly program, since 2003 and described his tenure as a "great ride," but said he was "ready for a new adventure."

"After 18 years — this is my final FOX News Sunday. It is the last time, and I say this with real sadness, we will meet like this," Wallace said during the show's broadcast on Sunday (December 12) via CNN.com.

CNN's new streaming product CNN+ is set to launch in early 2022 and will feature newsmakers "across politics, business, sports and culture," according to CNN.com's report of Wallace's decision.

"I am thrilled to join CNN+. After decades in broadcast and cable news, I am excited to explore the world of streaming. I look forward to the new freedom and flexibility streaming affords in interviewing major figures across the news landscape — and finding new ways to tell stories," Wallace said in a statement on behalf of the network.

FOX News said it planned to use a rotating cast of hosts for FOX News Sunday until it finds a permanent replacement for Wallace.