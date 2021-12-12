Chris Wallace Announces FOX News Departure, Next Move
By Jason Hall
December 12, 2021
Longtime FOX News anchor Chris Wallace announced his decision to leave the network in order to join CNN+ to host a weekday show.
Wallace had moderated FOX News Sunday, the network's flagship weekly program, since 2003 and described his tenure as a "great ride," but said he was "ready for a new adventure."
"After 18 years — this is my final FOX News Sunday. It is the last time, and I say this with real sadness, we will meet like this," Wallace said during the show's broadcast on Sunday (December 12) via CNN.com.
CNN's new streaming product CNN+ is set to launch in early 2022 and will feature newsmakers "across politics, business, sports and culture," according to CNN.com's report of Wallace's decision.
"I am thrilled to join CNN+. After decades in broadcast and cable news, I am excited to explore the world of streaming. I look forward to the new freedom and flexibility streaming affords in interviewing major figures across the news landscape — and finding new ways to tell stories," Wallace said in a statement on behalf of the network.
FOX News said it planned to use a rotating cast of hosts for FOX News Sunday until it finds a permanent replacement for Wallace.