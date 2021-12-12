Machine Gun Kelly Reveals How Megan Fox Encouraged Him To Face His Past

Machine Gun Kelly opened up about his mental health during a visit to The Drew Barrymore Show. The rapper-turned-rocker was on the show to discuss his new nail polish line, and while he was giving the host a manicure he confessed he wasn't having the best day.

“I don’t want to come off like I’m cold or shy but I’m just a little insular and I’m just having an odd day,” he told Barrymore.

“You’re in a really safe space. This show was born in a time where we get to keep it really real and be honest,” she assured him, which MGK to reveal how he’s “new to being vulnerable outside of songs.”

“I see a lot of pictures of me and there’s smiles on them and it’s just weird though because I didn’t feel good at all that day,” he explained. “I kind of am sick of smiling on days when I don’t feel like smiling and I feel this odd pressure because I don’t want my fans to think that I’m taking something for granted.”

“A lot of what I do is for other people and I haven’t given myself the time to just accept that it’s OK to not be OK,” he added.

When asked who he goes to for support when he feels this way, MGK answered without hesitation. “My girl [Megan Fox] is really centered and kind of was like the one who encouraged me to face my past and stuff and pick out what it is that I’m running from and why I put on those smiles that I don’t want to wear and stuff like that," he said. "That was big for me.”

Watch the full interview above.