Rick Ross and Jazmine Sullivan delivered a boss-tiered performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Saturday night (December 11).

Clad in trench coats and vampy energy, the two artists performed "Outlawz" from the rapper's newest album, Richer Than I Ever Been. Rapper 21 Savage also appears on the track, but didn't take the stage with the two for the late night performance.



One of the show's guests was President Joe Biden, who made his first appearance on the show since taking office in January. The president caught up with Jimmy Fallon and talked poll numbers and the multiple crises his administration faces.

Returning to the musical sides of things, Ross' album dropped last week and boasts features from Wale, The-Dream, Future, and more. Richer Than I Ever Been is the rapper's 11th studio album and marks sort of a return for the Big Boss who's last album, Port of Miami 2, dropped in 2019.

"Outlawz" does not disappoint. With Jazmine's vocal agility, Ross' luxurious lyrics, 21 Savage's play-on-words, over an AraabMuzik production is kind of hard to go unnoticed.

"They callin' it a pandemic when it's really life," the rapper says in the song. "The only way to separate the men and mice/Until you seem successful, you considered rougish/That's why you seen that n–– pull up in a Lotus."

Check out the performance and music video below.