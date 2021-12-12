WATCH: Tom Brady Throws Game-Winning 700th Touchdown; Sets Another Record

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady set two more NFL records during his team's thrilling 33-27 overtime win against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday (December 12).

Brady connected with Breshad Perriman for his 700th career touchdown pass, which served as the game-winner in sudden death overtime with just over five minutes remaining.

Earlier in the game, Brady completed a long pass to Mike Evans in the second quarter to record his 7,143 career completion, breaking the NFL completion record previously held by Drew Brees.

Brady now stands alone as the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards (82,975), touchdowns (615) and completions, having broken the all-time passing yards record previously held by Brees during his return to Gillette Stadium in the Bucs' 19-17 win against the New England Patriots -- the team Brady played for during his first 20 NFL seasons -- in October.