WATCH: Tom Brady Throws Game-Winning 700th Touchdown; Sets Another Record
By Jason Hall
December 13, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady set two more NFL records during his team's thrilling 33-27 overtime win against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday (December 12).
Brady connected with Breshad Perriman for his 700th career touchdown pass, which served as the game-winner in sudden death overtime with just over five minutes remaining.
Earlier in the game, Brady completed a long pass to Mike Evans in the second quarter to record his 7,143 career completion, breaking the NFL completion record previously held by Drew Brees.
Brady now stands alone as the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards (82,975), touchdowns (615) and completions, having broken the all-time passing yards record previously held by Brees during his return to Gillette Stadium in the Bucs' 19-17 win against the New England Patriots -- the team Brady played for during his first 20 NFL seasons -- in October.
BRADY TO BRESHAD PERRIMAN FOR THE WIN. #GoBucs #BUFvsTB pic.twitter.com/RCk7taOkiW— NFL (@NFL) December 13, 2021
7,143 career completions.— NFL (@NFL) December 12, 2021
The most in NFL history.@TomBrady 🐐 pic.twitter.com/2e1lf2wRqn
Brady finished Sunday's game with 363 yards and two touchdowns on 31 of 46 passing, while also recording 16 yards and a touchdown on seven rushing attempts.
Buffalo faced a 17-3 at halftime, but forced overtime after outscoring the Buccaneers 24-3 in the second half.
Tampa Bay currently ranks second in the NFC standings, 0.5 games behind the Arizona Cardinals -- who will face the Los Angeles Rams on Monday (December 13) night -- for first place in the conference.
The Buccaneers have won nine consecutive games at Raymond James Stadium, which dates back to Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season and includes their 31-9 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.