Tom Brady Leads Another Comeback Win In Record-Setting New England Return

Tom Brady's first matchup against his former team managed to live up to massive expectations and then some.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion finished with 269 yards on 22 of 43 passing, which included setting the NFL all-time passing record and leading a 19-17 comeback victory over his former team of 20 years, the New England Patriots.

Trailing 17-16 with 4:34 remaining in the fourth quarter, Brady led a successful drive that was capped off by a 48-yard field goal by Ryan Succop with 1:57 remaining.

Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones finished Sunday's game with 275 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, leading New England into field goal range before kicker Nick Folk missed on a would-be 56-yard attempt in the rain.

Brady entered Sunday's game -- his first ever against the Patriots -- just 67 yards shy of Drew Brees' previous NFL record 80,358 passing yards.

Last week, the 44-year-old joined Brees as the only other quarterback in NFL history to throw for more than 80,000 yards, finishing the Bucs' 34-27 Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams with 432 yards and a touchdown on 41 of 55 passing, putting his career mark at 80,291 passing yards.

Brees was in attendance for Brady's New England homecoming as part of his obligations to NBC Sports' Sunday Night Football coverage.

"If there's one guy who's going to take this record, it's got to be Tom Brady," Brees said during NBC's pregame coverage. "I've had such an unbelievable relationship with him, it's been highly competitive our first, 15-17 years of our time playing in the NFL playing against each other but we've had some great moments."