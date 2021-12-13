Avril Lavigne Plans To Turn Her Iconic Song 'Sk8r Boi' Into A Movie

Avril Lavigne's "Sk8r Boi" turns 20 next year, and during a visit to ALT 98.7's She Is the Voice podcast the singer revealed that she's planning to turn the iconic song's story into a movie.

“Recently with it being almost the 20th anniversary, a lot of people have been asking me to play this song on TV shows, so it keeps getting brought back up and people will always reference it to me. And so, I’m actually going to turn this song into a film and take it to the next level,” she divulged.

As for its inspiration, Lavigne explained: “You know what it was like in high school, you have all the different groups and cliques, and there’s like skaters, preps and jocks. "It’s kind of like a missed opportunity at love."

“The skater boy is in love with the preppy girl and she’s too cool for him but then five years from now she’s feeding the baby and she’s all alone and she wishes she would have followed her heart and not tried to live up to society’s expectations,” she added.

Elsewhere in the interview, the pop punk idol talked about her latest single "Bite Me" and working with Travis Barker. Listen to the full conversation below.