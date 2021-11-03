Avril Lavigne Joins Travis Barker's Label DTA Records, Teases New Music

Lavigne has been enjoying quite the comeback this year, and recently teamed up with Willow for a new collaboration featuring Barker, "G R O W." With a resurgence of 2000s pop-punk as acts such as Willow and Olivia Rodrigo have been making waves in the scene, a return of Lavigne, known as the "Pop Punk Queen," is only fitting. That Lavigne is teaming up with Barker, famous for his work as the drummer of blink-182, only adds to the excitement of pop punk's roaring revival.

The "Complicated" singer remains a legend in the scene and is regularly cited as the influence of many budding pop-punk stars. Willow gushed of Lavigne about the pair's collaboration, saying of the singer, "My goodness. She's just amazing. She knows this genre like the back of her hand."

Last month, Barker and Lavigne both made their way over to Las Vegas for a fully curated Emo Nite takeover, which saw the pair of icons joining the likes of 3OH!3, Mayday Parade, and more. Lavigne also joined TikTok earlier this year, and ressurected her 2002 hit "Sk8er Boi" in an epic video that saw her teaming up with none other than the most prolific "Sk8er Boi" himself, Tony Hawk.