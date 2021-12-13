Colorado Bakery Claps Back At Customer Who Left 1-Star Review

When you're running a business, criticism is part of the game. One Colorado bakery wasn't going to accept one customer's unfavorable Google review, however.

Westword reported Monday (December 13) about Babette's, a Longmont bakery, clapping back against a recent review criticizing the pricing of its bread. A screenshot of the review from Stavroula Georgiopoulou says, "12 dollars for a loaf of bread???? What???" along with other writing that gets cut off.

Reporters also posted a link to a Thursday (December 9) Instagram post that includes Babette's response:

"Hi! Yes $12 dollars for a loaf of bread. The price is standard in the United States from coast to coast and has been for years. We HAVE NOT raised our prices to reflect the overall price and shipping increase the United States has incurred since the start of Covid not to mention our overhead as well as labor and taxes. We appreciate that you liked the loaf but a 1 star review because you wanted it for free. You are clearly not interested in supporting small businesses that cut their teeth on technique and high quality!"

As of Monday afternoon, however, it seems the post has been deleted. We checked Babette's Instagram page, and there wasn't a callout post.