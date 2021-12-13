Colorado Bakery Claps Back At Customer Who Left 1-Star Review

By Zuri Anderson

December 13, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

When you're running a business, criticism is part of the game. One Colorado bakery wasn't going to accept one customer's unfavorable Google review, however.

Westword reported Monday (December 13) about Babette's, a Longmont bakery, clapping back against a recent review criticizing the pricing of its bread. A screenshot of the review from Stavroula Georgiopoulou says, "12 dollars for a loaf of bread???? What???" along with other writing that gets cut off.

Reporters also posted a link to a Thursday (December 9) Instagram post that includes Babette's response:

"Hi! Yes $12 dollars for a loaf of bread. The price is standard in the United States from coast to coast and has been for years. We HAVE NOT raised our prices to reflect the overall price and shipping increase the United States has incurred since the start of Covid not to mention our overhead as well as labor and taxes. We appreciate that you liked the loaf but a 1 star review because you wanted it for free. You are clearly not interested in supporting small businesses that cut their teeth on technique and high quality!"

As of Monday afternoon, however, it seems the post has been deleted. We checked Babette's Instagram page, and there wasn't a callout post.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices