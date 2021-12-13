Here's What Belichick Said About Pats Ever Being Featured On 'Hard Knocks'

This shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, but New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick doesn't want his team featured on Hard Knocks any time soon.

“There are a lot of reasons why I wouldn’t be excited about it,” Belichick joked while addressing reporters during his press conference on Monday (December 13) via Boston.com.

The Patriots -- who enter on a seven-game winning streak -- will face the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday (December 18) night.

The Colts are currently being featured in the in season version of the popular HBO docuseries, which Belichick said gives opponents a scouting advantage.

“We have people in our organization that scout the games in advance of when we play a team,” Belichick said. “So starting two or three weeks before we play them, they start to really track those teams and see how injuries have affected [them] or if they’ve shifted their style of play, or whatever’s happened with the team. So we track most everything those teams—any team that we play—[do], and then depending on the relevance or importance of that information, then at some point it gets relayed down the line.”

“Yeah, so we have somebody that studies each team, whether it’s any relevant comments or information that we think is relevant to the preparation for the team, then that could be shared, sure,” Belichick added.