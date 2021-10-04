Brady, Belichick Met Privately After Bucs-Patriots Game

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick's quick embrace with longtime former Patriots and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady after Sunday's (October 3) game did little to silence questions regarding a possible falling out in their 20-plus-year relationship.

However, the two apparently shared a private moment away from cameras after the on-field postgame hug that followed the Buccaneers' 19-17 win in New England.

The Athletic's Jeff Howe reports Belichick "was in the Bucs locker room for 23 minutes" and "walked out with Brady" after the game, adding that the two "planned to meet up after the game, so they coordinated this meeting beforehand."

Brady also confirmed the meeting during his postgame press conference, though opted to keep details of his conversation with his former coach private.