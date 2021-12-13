Jennifer Lopez Expands Family Amid Ben Affleck Reunion: Introducing Hendrix

Jennifer Lopez welcomed a new addition to her home just in time for the holiday season: a cat named Hendrix.

Over the weekend, the entertainer, 52, took to Instagram to share a video of the feline. "Introducing ... #Hendrix!!!," the star captioned the footage, which saw her showcase her festive living room, including the Christmas tree, before zooming on the gray kitten as Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" played in the background.

Hendrick joins the Lopez pet family after the superstar gifted her son, Max, 13, a puppy in June 2020. "Welcome to the fam, @tbdpupofficial! We got Max this adorable lil golden doodle and we haven’t named him yet!" the star wrote at the time, alongside a video of Max playing with the pup. As you know, the entertainer shares Max and his twin sister Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

2021 has taken a celebratory turn for Lopez after reuniting with her former flame Ben Affleck. While the two have spent time both at home and on vacation, they are working hard to blend their families together, particularly with outings during the holiday season. Affleck shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 16, Seraphina Rose, 12, and Samuel, 9.