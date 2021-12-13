John Legend Talks Real Love & Vegas Moments At iHeartRadio Live Show

On what the Las Vegas residency means to him, the 13-time Grammy Award shared:

"It's amazing. I'm in great company. And I know that when you get to that point in your career where you're offered this kind of residency it means that you've had some success. That you got a real career, you've got a repertoire. And I'm excited to sing all that music, all your favorites, from my whole catalogue. We're going to play your favorite and make sure you have a good show, a good party -- and have some really special romantic moments during the show."

The star also dished on some of his most memorable moments in Sin City, sharing:

"We've had some fun times. I've had Vegas moments. And now that I'm married it's a different experience. But I love Vegas. We actually have family there too. Chrissy's sister lives there. So we visit family there. I've had so many fun shows there's throughout the years on tour; and now, we're excited to have a residency."