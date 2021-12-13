John Legend Talks Real Love & Vegas Moments At iHeartRadio Live Show

By Kiyonna Anthony

December 14, 2021

Photo: Wes and Alex for iHeartRadio

John Legend is gearing up to take on Las Vegas for a six-month residency at at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, kicking off in April 2022. But before his highly anticipated Love In Las Vegas shows, the EGOT winner gave fans a glimpse of what they can expect during exclusive iHeartRadio Live Show. Legend took the stage to perform several hits from his nearly 20-year career --- including classic records from albums like Get Lifted, Once Again and Evolver --- and answered questions for the live audience as Power 105.1's Angela Lee hosted the intimate night.

On what the Las Vegas residency means to him, the 13-time Grammy Award shared:

"It's amazing. I'm in great company. And I know that when you get to that point in your career where you're offered this kind of residency it means that you've had some success. That you got a real career, you've got a repertoire. And I'm excited to sing all that music, all your favorites, from my whole catalogue. We're going to play your favorite and make sure you have a good show, a good party -- and have some really special romantic moments during the show."

The star also dished on some of his most memorable moments in Sin City, sharing:

"We've had some fun times. I've had Vegas moments. And now that I'm married it's a different experience. But I love Vegas. We actually have family there too. Chrissy's sister lives there. So we visit family there. I've had so many fun shows there's throughout the years on tour; and now, we're excited to have a residency."

John Legend also gave the crowd advice on opening up their minds and hearts to love, sharing:

"I think it's about being honest, being a great communicator with whoever you're partnering with. But also I think about love as a bigger thing than that -- than just loving the people that you're close to or the people in your family and your friends. I think that's easy to do. But I think i's even harder and even more important to love people that we don't even know. I think if we're able to extend our love to that and act politically, act socially in that way where we fell that love toward our neighbors; I think that's a really powerful love and it'll make the world a better place."

Catch John Legend on the road during his Love In Las Vegas residency, kicking of in April 2022 and wrapping October 29th. Tickets are available now.

