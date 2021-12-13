Kelly Clarkson's 'The Voice' Finalists Include Sibling Trio From Ohio

The Voice season finale kicks off Monday night (December 13), and finalists on Team Kelly are representing the Buckeye State.

Sibling band Girl Named Tom has made it to the two-night Season 21 finale, competing throughout the season on Kelly Clarkson’s team. The sibling trio — Caleb, 26, Joshua, 24, and Bekah, 20 — are from Pettisville, Ohio, and live in South Bend, Indiana. The homeschooled siblings became heavily involved in music growing up, and although they all aspired to become doctors, they opted to form their band to spend more time together as a family. That decision came after their father was diagnosed with a rare cancer in 2017. Girl Named Tom established in 2019, according to the siblings’ bio on The Voice. Throughout the season, Girl Named Tom has delivered powerful performances, including their rendition of “Wichita Linemen” as a tribute to their father.

Other artists vying for the top spot this week include Jershika Maple, on coach John Legend’s team; Hailey Mia, on Clarkson’s team; Paris Winningham, on Blake Shelton’s team; and Wendy Moten, on Shelton’s team, Columbus-based NBC 4 listed in a new report Monday.

The Voice season finale is set to kick off at 8 p.m.