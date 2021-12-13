Missouri Woman Wins Free Lotto Ticket And Hits $1.8 Million Jackpot

A Missouri woman is a million dollars richer after purchasing a lottery ticket in St. Louis County.

According to the official Missouri Lottery website, a Missouri woman matched all six numbers in the November 24 Lotto drawing. With the six matching numbers, she won the $1.8 million jackpot and another free ticket.

The Lotto ticket was bought from Phillips 66 on West 5th Street in Eureka.

"I went into the Phillips 66 station I bought it at and checked it on the ticket checker," she told the Missouri Lottery. "I saw, 'You won a free ticket and $1.8 million.' I wish I would have had a camera on my face!"

The lucky woman double-checked her ticket to make sure she had actually won, then went to her car to check one last time on the Missouri Lottery's mobile app.

After triple-checking, she called her husband to tell him that she had won nearly $2 million.

If interested in participating in other Missouri Lotteries, the next Missouri Powerball drawing is estimated to have a jackpot of $320 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing is estimated to have a jackpot of $148 million, and the next Lotto drawing has an estimated jackpot of $1.5 million.

For more information on the Missouri Lottery, you can check out the official Missouri Lottery website. You will also find instant tickets on the website, featured raffles, and plenty of other online lottery games.