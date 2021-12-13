U.S. Hits Grim Milestone Of COVID-19 Pandemic

More than 800,000 Americans have reportedly died in relation to COVID-19 since the pandemic began nearly two years ago.

A rolling tally by NBC News revealed "at least 800,156 confirmed deaths" in the United States were linked to the coronavirus, which is the most of any other country and exceeds the population of several major cities including Boston, Washington D.C. and Seattle.

Additionally, the tally is expected to increase on Monday (December 13) as more local health departments report updated COVID-19 case numbers.

A total of 33 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands have seen a spike in COVID-19-related deaths during the past 14 days, according to NBC News' data.

The U.S. last saw a 100,000 COVID death jump took place during a 119-day span, while the recent increase from 700,000 to 800,000 took place in just 74 days, according to the data.

“It’s a very sad moment, it’s mind-boggling,” said Dr. Michael Rodriguez, vice chairman of the Department of Family Medicine at UCLA's David Geffen School of Medicine, via NBC News. “We’re beyond numb.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the most recently reported seven-day death average in the U.S. was 1,092, which was a 27.8 percent increase from the previous week, NBC News reports.