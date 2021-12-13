Morgan Evans Makes Wedding Version Of 'Love Is Real' For His Best Friend

Morgan Evans is putting a new spin on one of his latest songs, and it’s because he got “the most massive compliment” on it from one of his best friends. Evans took to his social media channels to share that a new version of “Love Is Real” is on the way. He released the track on The Country And The Coast: Side A earlier this year, singing:

“And I could drive, your hand in mine/ Oh, baby, we'll go 'til we run outta road/ And the rust runs out these wheels/ The way I feel, I know I always will/ I am yours, you are mine, love is real”

Now, one of Evans’ best friends is using it in his wedding, inspiring the new version of the song. Evans explains on his social media channels: “One of my best mates is getting married this week, in Singapore. He and his bride are walking down the aisle to Love is Real which is the most massive compliment. Seeing as I can’t be there, I’m making a ‘Wedding Version’ of Love Is Real just for them … #loveisreal”

See Evans’ post here: