Photo From Tornado-Damaged Kentucky Home Found Over 100 Miles Away
By Ginny Reese
December 13, 2021
One Indiana woman walked out to her car on Saturday morning and saw something lying on the ground. She picked it up and saw that it was an old photograph. Turns out, that photograph made quite the journey, reported KATU 2 News.
Katie Posten posted an image of the photograph on social media and asked for help in finding the owner. Posten, 30, said, "A lot of people shared it on Facebook. Someone came across it who is friends with a man with the same at name, and they tagged him."
Turns out, the photograph belongs to the Swatzell family in Dawson Springs, Kentucky. The town was hit by the tornado on Friday night, and the photo was carried by the storm all the way to Posten's Indiana home.
Sow what is the photograph of?
The photo shows a black and white image of a woman holding a little boy. The back of the photo has handwriting that says, "Gertie Swatzell & J.D. Swatzell 1942."
Dawson Springs was hit hard by the tornado. Homes were leveled, trees were shredded, and businesses were badly damaged.
Meteorology professor John Snow at the University of Oklahoma says that a photo being carried that far is "unusual but not that unusual." Snow said, "It gets swirled up. The storm dissipates and then everything flutters down to the ground."