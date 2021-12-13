Taylor Swift And Alana Haim Throw Joint Birthday Party: See The Pics
By Katrina Nattress
December 13, 2021
Today (December 13) marks Taylor Swift's 32nd birthday, and Alana Haim turns the big 3-0 on December 15, so naturally the besties shared a big birthday bash over the weekend.
Both Swift and HAIM shared Instagram posts about the party.
"it’s sagittarius szn ♐️ happy birthday @taylorswift and lanzo!!!!" the band captioned a photo of the birthday girls embracing in front of their respective cakes.
"*don’t say it, don’t say it OKAY I’m saying it:* I’M FEELIN 32. And Alana is feeling 30," Swift wrote alongside the same picture and one of she and Alana dancing together. "Don’t worry we tested everyone! Thank you so much for the birthday wishes, I love you all so much 🥰🥲🎂"
See both posts below.
Swift and Haim have been friends for years, and the singer-songwriter has referred to herself as "the 4th Haim sister;" however, it wasn't until last year that they finally collaborated together on the evermore track "No Body No Crime." Earlier this year, the pop star contributed a verse to Haim's "Gasoline" remix.
This isn't the only celebrating Alana will be doing this month. On December 25, Licorice Pizza hits theaters. The youngest Haim sister stars in the film, marking her first major acting role.