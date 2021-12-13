Taylor Swift And Alana Haim Throw Joint Birthday Party: See The Pics

Today (December 13) marks Taylor Swift's 32nd birthday, and Alana Haim turns the big 3-0 on December 15, so naturally the besties shared a big birthday bash over the weekend.

Both Swift and HAIM shared Instagram posts about the party.

"it’s sagittarius szn ♐️ happy birthday @taylorswift and lanzo!!!!" the band captioned a photo of the birthday girls embracing in front of their respective cakes.

"*don’t say it, don’t say it OKAY I’m saying it:* I’M FEELIN 32. And Alana is feeling 30," Swift wrote alongside the same picture and one of she and Alana dancing together. "Don’t worry we tested everyone! Thank you so much for the birthday wishes, I love you all so much 🥰🥲🎂"

See both posts below.