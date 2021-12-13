Teammate Says Steelers Addressed Chase Claypool Celebration Incident

Claypool's gaffe came as the Steelers attempted to finish a late-game comeback after trailing 29-0 in the third quarter.

Pittsburgh outscored Minnesota 28-6 for the remaining 17:11, but fell short after Roethlisberger's pass to rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth -- who had scored a touchdown on the Steelers' previous possession -- was incomplete in the end zone.

Claypool, who enjoyed a breakout rookie campaign in 2020, has already faced scrutiny after suggesting that playing music during practice would make it "more fun and little more uptempo" as the Steelers faced a four-game losing streak last month.

"Claypool plays wideout, and I'll let him do that. I'll formulate the practice approach and I think that division of labor is probably appropriate," Tomlin said while addressing reporters on November 30.

Defensive captain Cam Heyward appeared on the DVE Morning Show last month and seemed to share his coach's reaction to Heyward's comments.

"I hope he was kidding because as soon as he said it I was literally about to rip the speaker out," Heyward said. "That is not what we need right now. It's X's & O's and it's execution."

Host Mike Prisuta told Heyward he didn't believe Claypool was kidding, to which the All-Pro defensive end responded, "Well then he's gonna be in shock because there's not gonna be anything played during practice."