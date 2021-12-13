This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In Portland

By Zuri Anderson

December 13, 2021

A group of friends makes a toast with drinks in an rooftop
Photo: Getty Images

An outstanding bar doesn't just have great drinks. It has a nice vibe, different seating options, delicious food, and other things that keep people coming back. That could be music, games, and many more activities and perks.

With that said, what's the best bar in Portland? We checked out Yelp and searched for the best bar with the highest rating on the website. According to Yelp, the No. 1 bar in the Rose City is...

Teardrop Cocktail Lounge!

Located at 1015 NW Everett Street, this acclaimed cocktail bar has 4.5 stars from over 870 reviews. Reviewers praise Teardrop for their mindful bartenders, delicious cocktails, and yummy snacks to go with your drinks. They also say it's a great place to hang out with friends.

Yelp reviewer Neva B. described her experience at the lounge:

"I loved this spot! Talk about custom cocktails!! Every cocktail is so unique and flavorful. The servers do a superb job of finding the perfect fit for you. All of the small bites we had were yummy. Some of the best bread I've had in my life!"

Here were the Top 10 highest-rated bars in Portland, according to Yelp:

  1. Teardrop Cocktail Lounge
  2. Pink Rabbit
  3. Psychic Bar
  4. Multnomah Whiskey Library
  5. 2NW5 Basement Bar - The Hoxton
  6. The Observatory
  7. Raven’s Manor
  8. Bible Club
  9. Lulu
  10. The Box Social

You can check out the full list, and other amazing bars, here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices