This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In Portland
By Zuri Anderson
December 13, 2021
An outstanding bar doesn't just have great drinks. It has a nice vibe, different seating options, delicious food, and other things that keep people coming back. That could be music, games, and many more activities and perks.
With that said, what's the best bar in Portland? We checked out Yelp and searched for the best bar with the highest rating on the website. According to Yelp, the No. 1 bar in the Rose City is...
Located at 1015 NW Everett Street, this acclaimed cocktail bar has 4.5 stars from over 870 reviews. Reviewers praise Teardrop for their mindful bartenders, delicious cocktails, and yummy snacks to go with your drinks. They also say it's a great place to hang out with friends.
Yelp reviewer Neva B. described her experience at the lounge:
"I loved this spot! Talk about custom cocktails!! Every cocktail is so unique and flavorful. The servers do a superb job of finding the perfect fit for you. All of the small bites we had were yummy. Some of the best bread I've had in my life!"
Here were the Top 10 highest-rated bars in Portland, according to Yelp:
- Teardrop Cocktail Lounge
- Pink Rabbit
- Psychic Bar
- Multnomah Whiskey Library
- 2NW5 Basement Bar - The Hoxton
- The Observatory
- Raven’s Manor
- Bible Club
- Lulu
- The Box Social
You can check out the full list, and other amazing bars, here.