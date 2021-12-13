This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In Portland

An outstanding bar doesn't just have great drinks. It has a nice vibe, different seating options, delicious food, and other things that keep people coming back. That could be music, games, and many more activities and perks.

With that said, what's the best bar in Portland? We checked out Yelp and searched for the best bar with the highest rating on the website. According to Yelp, the No. 1 bar in the Rose City is...

Teardrop Cocktail Lounge!

Located at 1015 NW Everett Street, this acclaimed cocktail bar has 4.5 stars from over 870 reviews. Reviewers praise Teardrop for their mindful bartenders, delicious cocktails, and yummy snacks to go with your drinks. They also say it's a great place to hang out with friends.