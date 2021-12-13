This Is The Most Unusual Building In Utah

Each state has some unique buildings that set it apart from others. Whether they're functional or not, they're always fun to look at.

House Beautiful rounded up the most peculiar buildings in every state. The website states, "Not only are these peculiar buildings cool to look at, but they're also full of fascinating facts. We've rounded up the most interesting historical structures in every single state that you'll have to see to believe."

According to the website, the most interesting building in Utah is the Beehive House in Salt Lake City. The house got its name from the unique beehive sculpture that sits at the top of the building. The front lawn has beautiful landscaping that perfectly matches the building's beautiful exterior.

Here's what House Beautiful says about the building:

"Built in 1854, the Beehive House in Salt Lake City, Utah was once the home of Brigham Young."

Check out the unique building below.