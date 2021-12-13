Where You Can Find The Richest Cheesecake In California

When you think of decadent desserts, there are very few contenders richer than a cheesecake. Creamy, smooth, and easily customizable, it's no wonder why Americans clamor for this classic dessert. You can stick with the original flavor, or you can top it with yummy goodies like strawberries, chocolate, caramel, and much more. Sometimes, those flavors are already baked into the treat.

You don't have to search too far either. Cheesecake can be found at most restaurants, bakeries, grocery stores, delis, and other locations across the nation. With that said, where can you find the most delicious cheesecake in all of California? According to Eat This, Not That!, you should drop by...

Harriet's Cheesecake Unlimited!