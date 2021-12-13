Where You Can Find The Richest Cheesecake In California
By Zuri Anderson
December 13, 2021
When you think of decadent desserts, there are very few contenders richer than a cheesecake. Creamy, smooth, and easily customizable, it's no wonder why Americans clamor for this classic dessert. You can stick with the original flavor, or you can top it with yummy goodies like strawberries, chocolate, caramel, and much more. Sometimes, those flavors are already baked into the treat.
You don't have to search too far either. Cheesecake can be found at most restaurants, bakeries, grocery stores, delis, and other locations across the nation. With that said, where can you find the most delicious cheesecake in all of California? According to Eat This, Not That!, you should drop by...
Here's what writers had to say about the Inglewood shop:
"Since 1983, Harriet's Cheesecake Unlimited has been baking delicious, mouthwatering cheesecakes for the Inglewood community and beyond. Their diverse gourmet cheesecake offerings include over 60 flavors, such as banana pudding cheesecake, cookie dough cheesecake, pumpkin praline cheesecake, mud pie cheesecake, and more. Harriet's is a spot not to miss."
You can find Harriet's at 1515 Centinela Avenue in Inglewood. They're available for takeout.
