YouTube Star Kristina 'Kika' Dukic Dies At 21
By Dave Basner
December 13, 2021
A popular YouTuber has died at the age of 21, reportedly after being bullied and trolled on social media for years. Kristina "Kika" Dukic had nearly half a million followers on Instagram and 750,000 YouTube subscribers, who would watch videos Kika posted of herself playing games like Counter-Strike, League of Legends, Minecraft and Grand Theft Auto 5 from her home in Belgrade, Serbia.
Her death was announced on her Instagram story where a message showed that read, "This will be a hard time for us all and all we can do is keep her memory alive. We love you Kika and miss you more than words can explain." Her cause of death was not mentioned on Instagram, but according to local reports, she died by suicide. The Instagram post implied this as well, stating, "If you are having suicidal thoughts or suffering from depression please speak to someone. You are not alone."
A friend of Kika's spoke with Serbia's Telegraf, saying, "Terrible. A terrible thing happened last night. I appeal to all the media to carefully report on this case and on the girl who struggled with bullying for five years. Please understand."
Dukic had been dealing with commenters who would write rude things about her appearance and accuse her of having gotten plastic surgery. She recently posted a video saying that she felt like nothing she ever did was good enough for other people.
One of Kika's final posts on Instagram had the caption, "She said, 'Where we goin'?' I said, 'The moon.'"
Her funeral takes place on Tuesday in Belgrade.
If you or someone you know is in need of help, you can reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.