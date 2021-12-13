YouTube Star Kristina 'Kika' Dukic Dies At 21

A friend of Kika's spoke with Serbia's Telegraf, saying, "Terrible. A terrible thing happened last night. I appeal to all the media to carefully report on this case and on the girl who struggled with bullying for five years. Please understand."

Dukic had been dealing with commenters who would write rude things about her appearance and accuse her of having gotten plastic surgery. She recently posted a video saying that she felt like nothing she ever did was good enough for other people.

One of Kika's final posts on Instagram had the caption, "She said, 'Where we goin'?' I said, 'The moon.'"

Her funeral takes place on Tuesday in Belgrade.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, you can reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.