2 Georgia Cities Rank Among The Best Destinations For A Quick Getaway

Holiday travel is upon us, but there’s still time for a weekend getaway. Hotwire released its third-annual ranking of the best destinations in the U.S. for a quick trip, breaking down rankings from major metropolises to itty bitty cities.

The “America’s Best Cities For A Quickie” list published in October, sharing the index with the best destinations for an upgraded getaway, according to Hotwire. The company’s survey found that a whopping 75% of Americans are itching to travel somewhere, especially after taking a hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Not only are last-minute ‘quickie’ trips of 2-3 nights less stressful to plan, but they allow for more at every turn — more frequent trips, more spontaneity, more savings when booking last minute with Hotwire, and more money saved to splurge on fancy experiences,” Hotwire pointed out, noting that many survey responders would add fun activities, splurge on expensive meals or spring for spa treatments.

Hotwire analyzed more than 10,000 data points across hundreds of cities to determine its rankings. Atlanta ranked as the No. 1 city on the mid-sized must-sees list, and Savannah was the best itty bitty city, according to Hotwire. Here’s the Top 10 list of best mid-sized cities:

Atlanta, GA Baltimore, MD St. Louis, MO Milwaukee, WI Cincinnati, OH New Orleans, LA Miami, FL Pittsburgh, PA Lexington, KY Cleveland, OH

These are the best itty bitty cities:

Savannah, GA Palm Springs, CA Newport Beach, CA Asheville, NC Costa Mesa, CA Charleston, SC Ann Arbor, MI Newport, RI St. Augustine, FL Atlantic City, NJ

See the rest of the best cities for quick getaways here.