Bizarre Squid Statue Pops Up In Dallas And No One Knows Where It Came From

A mysterious squid-headed statue has popped up at Pioneer Park Cemetery where Dallas officials recently removed a Confederate War memorial — and nobody knows how it got there.

The statue was discovered Monday by a passerby, the Dallas Morning News reported. It resembles a woman's body with the head of a cephalopod with a halo. The platform it stands on looks like animal skulls and bones. It's also holding a dollar coin.

Jennifer Scripps, the director of Dallas' Office of Arts & Culture, told the Dallas Morning News the statue is not public artwork and "does not belong in the public space." She added the city is in the process of removing the statue.