Car Crashes Into Tulsa Home And Then Drives Away

One Tulsa home is left with a huge mess after someone crashed their car into the house and drove off, reported KTUL News Channel 8. The crash took place overnight in south Tulsa.

The homeowner was inside the home when the incident occurred. Sometime around midnight near 55th and Sheridan, the home owner heard a startling loud crashing sound. That is when he went outside to investigate the situation.

Once outside, he found that someone had crashed their car into his house and then drove away from the scene of the incident.

According to police, it appears that the driver went through a T-intersection.

The worst part is that this is not the first time the homeowner has had this happen to his house. In fact, it is not even the second time it has happened...

This is the third time someone has crashed into his house at that intersection in the last 30 years that he has lived there.