Disturbing Details About Tory Lanez & Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Revealed

New, disturbing details from the case involving Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez have emerged. According to reports, LAPD Detective Ryan Stogner testified during a court hearing on Tuesday that Tory -- real name Daystar Peterson -- shouted "Dance, b*****!" before shooting the "Body" rapper in the foot. He told the court:

"[Megan] observed Mr. Peterson holding a firearm and then she observed him start to shoot. Megan immediately felt pain to her feet, observed blood, fell to the ground, and then crawled to an adjacent driveway of a residence…She described her injuries as bleeding profusely."

Detective Stogner went on to say that according to Megan's account of what went down that night fateful night, the "Say It" star apologized for shooting Megan, and "offered her money and begged her to please not say anything." Megan reportedly also told the detective that Tory made "a reference to the fact he was already on probation."