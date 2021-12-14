Disturbing Details About Tory Lanez & Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Revealed
By Kiyonna Anthony
December 14, 2021
New, disturbing details from the case involving Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez have emerged. According to reports, LAPD Detective Ryan Stogner testified during a court hearing on Tuesday that Tory -- real name Daystar Peterson -- shouted "Dance, b*****!" before shooting the "Body" rapper in the foot. He told the court:
"[Megan] observed Mr. Peterson holding a firearm and then she observed him start to shoot. Megan immediately felt pain to her feet, observed blood, fell to the ground, and then crawled to an adjacent driveway of a residence…She described her injuries as bleeding profusely."
Detective Stogner went on to say that according to Megan's account of what went down that night fateful night, the "Say It" star apologized for shooting Megan, and "offered her money and begged her to please not say anything." Megan reportedly also told the detective that Tory made "a reference to the fact he was already on probation."
Both Lanez and his attorney declined to comment. Next hearing Jan. 13th. In a preview of a possible defense during today's prelim, Peterson's attorney seemed to be hinting that another person in the car (a friend of Megan Thee Stallion) may have actually pulled the trigger.— James Queally (@JamesQueallyLAT) December 14, 2021
Reports say that Tory was present during the hearing, and he "shook his head in disgust several times" throughout the 90-minute preliminary hearing, and even yelled at a detective at one point before Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Keith Borjon upheld the assault and weapons possession charges against him. Back in October 2020, Lanez was charged with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.
The news comes just days after Megan -- real name Megan Pete --- celebrated her graduation from Texas Southern University, and received the 18th Congressional District Humanitarian Award.
Tory is due back in court January 13th.