Disturbing Details About Tory Lanez & Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Revealed

By Kiyonna Anthony

December 14, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

New, disturbing details from the case involving Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez have emerged. According to reports, LAPD Detective Ryan Stogner testified during a court hearing on Tuesday that Tory -- real name Daystar Peterson -- shouted "Dance, b*****!" before shooting the "Body" rapper in the foot. He told the court:

"[Megan] observed Mr. Peterson holding a firearm and then she observed him start to shoot. Megan immediately felt pain to her feet, observed blood, fell to the ground, and then crawled to an adjacent driveway of a residence…She described her injuries as bleeding profusely."

Detective Stogner went on to say that according to Megan's account of what went down that night fateful night, the "Say It" star apologized for shooting Megan, and "offered her money and begged her to please not say anything." Megan reportedly also told the detective that Tory made "a reference to the fact he was already on probation."

Reports say that Tory was present during the hearing, and he "shook his head in disgust several times" throughout the 90-minute preliminary hearing, and even yelled at a detective at one point before Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Keith Borjon upheld the assault and weapons possession charges against him. Back in October 2020, Lanez was charged with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

The news comes just days after Megan -- real name Megan Pete --- celebrated her graduation from Texas Southern University, and received the 18th Congressional District Humanitarian Award.

Tory is due back in court January 13th.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices