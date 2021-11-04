No Handouts: Megan Thee Stallion Shares Steamy Graduation Photos

By Kiyonna Anthony

November 4, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

It's official, hotties!

Megan Thee Stallion is set to graduate from Texas Southern University this Winter. The "WAP" rapper took to Instagram on Thursday to show off her sexy graduation photos -- and in true Stallion fashion, she gave classiness and flashiness in her hot girl style photoshoot. She shared:

"Showed my ass and still went to class. IMA ALWAYS STAND OUT WITH NO HANDOUTS. Doing everything they said I can’t/couldn’t ! Megan Thee Mf Stallion aka the mf Htown Hottie is graduating dec 11th from TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY now go and talk abt that !

The jaw-dropping photos comes just one day after Tory Lanez was denied a plea deal in the shooting case against Megan, and received a preliminary hearing date. However, the Stallion seems to be all business and keeping the drama to a minimum these days. Just last month, she had the Internet in a frenzy after dropping her Popeye's dipping -- adored by stars like fellow rapstress Cardi B and comedian Martin Lawrence.

When it comes to the music, Meg has been consistent in delivering enough content for her fans to feed off of. Just in time for Halloween, the Grammy Award winning rapper dropped Something For The Hotties: From Thee Archives -- a compilation record that sees her going back through her old tracks and freestyles to create an entirely new experience for her fans. Meg said of the project:

"My gift to my hotties. Freestyles y’all been asking for plus a few unreleased songs from my archives to hold y’all over for the rest of the year"

That same week, the "Cry Baby" rapper gave her 26.1 million fans a glimpse at her graduation cap, sharing:

"2021 finna graduate collegeeee taking my graduation pics today. I can’t wait for y’all to see"

Congrats to the soon-to-be college graduate.

