No Handouts: Megan Thee Stallion Shares Steamy Graduation Photos

When it comes to the music, Meg has been consistent in delivering enough content for her fans to feed off of. Just in time for Halloween, the Grammy Award winning rapper dropped Something For The Hotties: From Thee Archives -- a compilation record that sees her going back through her old tracks and freestyles to create an entirely new experience for her fans. Meg said of the project:

"My gift to my hotties. Freestyles y’all been asking for plus a few unreleased songs from my archives to hold y’all over for the rest of the year"