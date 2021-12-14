Issa Rae Gives Tearful Goodbye To 'Insecure' In New Documentary
By Kiyonna Anthony
December 14, 2021
The farewell season of Insecure is currently airing on HBO, and with two episodes left, emotions are at an all time high. Fans may be sad about the hit series coming to an end, but not as much as the show's cast, crew and creator, Issa Rae. The actress teamed up with the cable network for an emotional documentary about the show's creation, giving fans an inside scoop on how it all began, before it all ends.
In a clip of the touching doc, entitled Insecure: The End, Issa Rae gets emotional, discussing how much the show has impacted her life as a whole, sharing:
"I am just incredibly humbled, blessed," Rae, 36, says to the cast and crew on set. You aspire and you dream. I never imagined I would get to work with so many amazing and talented people. You guys have elevated me."
The Emmy Award winning actress continued you on about the cult classic series, which aired on HBO in 2016 following the success of her popular YouTube series Misadventures of an Awkward Black Girl, sharing:
"I put in all elements of my life so I can say this is rooted in authenticity, and they were like 'Okay, green light!'"
Jay Ellis, who plays one of the show's most beloved characters, Lawrence, chimed in to share his experiences since joining the series, adding:
"It's rare to go to work every day and love every single person we've had on our production. It's all you can dream for."
With only two episodes left until the series wraps, catch the Season 5 of Insecure airing Sundays on HBO.