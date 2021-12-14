Issa Rae Gives Tearful Goodbye To 'Insecure' In New Documentary

The farewell season of Insecure is currently airing on HBO, and with two episodes left, emotions are at an all time high. Fans may be sad about the hit series coming to an end, but not as much as the show's cast, crew and creator, Issa Rae. The actress teamed up with the cable network for an emotional documentary about the show's creation, giving fans an inside scoop on how it all began, before it all ends.

In a clip of the touching doc, entitled Insecure: The End, Issa Rae gets emotional, discussing how much the show has impacted her life as a whole, sharing:

"I am just incredibly humbled, blessed," Rae, 36, says to the cast and crew on set. You aspire and you dream. I never imagined I would get to work with so many amazing and talented people. You guys have elevated me."