Kelly Clarkson's 'Christmas Come Early' Will Put You In Your Feels
By Emily Lee
December 14, 2021
The holiday season is upon us, which means it's time to listen to Christmas music on repeat. If you're looking for something new to add to your rotation of holiday classics, Kelly Clarkson is here to help.
On Monday (December 13), Clarkson, along with band Y'all, brought some Christmas spirit to The Kelly Clarkson Show. As fans of Clarkson and her daytime talk show already know, the American Idol alum has a fan-favorite segment, called 'Kellyoke,' where she covers different songs each episode. During the most recent 'Kellyoke' segment, Clarkson sang 'Christmas Come Early' from her second-holiday album When Christmas Comes Around...
Though the song is a more somber take on a holiday song, Clarkson manages to imbue each word with the Christmas spirit. Throughout the song she begs: “Christmas, won’t you please come early this year?” The set, of course, was all decked out for the holidays, as well.
When she released When Christmas Comes Around... back in October, she opened up to Entertainment Tonight about being in "in a different place after the last couple of years" inspired the album, saying she hopes the songs will put her fans in their feelings this holiday season.
"I kind of thought I'd never make another Christmas album because I love Wrapped in Red so much," she said of her 2013 holiday album. "And then I thought, you know what, I feel like I could use some cheer, some Christmas cheer, and maybe a lot of us could."
"There's a lot of songs on there that aren't necessarily your, like, 'Let's play and get in a jolly mood' kind of vibe Christmas. Some are, 'Let's really feel all the feelings' Christmas songs," she explained. "I think that's why I named it When Christmas Comes Around...because I feel like that's a really good title because when Christmas comes around, we are all in different places."
"It's very representative of all those different emotions that one might be feeling around Christmas time," she continued. "There's some happy stuff too. It's like happy and sad, it's kind of all in there."