The holiday season is upon us, which means it's time to listen to Christmas music on repeat. If you're looking for something new to add to your rotation of holiday classics, Kelly Clarkson is here to help.

On Monday (December 13), Clarkson, along with band Y'all, brought some Christmas spirit to The Kelly Clarkson Show. As fans of Clarkson and her daytime talk show already know, the American Idol alum has a fan-favorite segment, called 'Kellyoke,' where she covers different songs each episode. During the most recent 'Kellyoke' segment, Clarkson sang 'Christmas Come Early' from her second-holiday album When Christmas Comes Around...

Though the song is a more somber take on a holiday song, Clarkson manages to imbue each word with the Christmas spirit. Throughout the song she begs: “Christmas, won’t you please come early this year?” The set, of course, was all decked out for the holidays, as well.