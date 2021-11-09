Fans flooded the video with positive comments about the upbeat performance. One common thread in the comments was how impressed Clarkson's viewers are at her versatility. She frequently covers songs of many different genres during the 'Kellyoke' segment of her show.

"She’s the best the world has! So incredibly talented and humble!!" one fan wrote. "Kelly Clarkson is the definition of effortless slayage," another added.

"Oh my gosh; never in a million years would I see you covering this song," one viewer commented. "Is there anything you can't sing? Because you kill it always," another asked.

Clarkson has covered songs like 'I Put A Spell On You' by Screamin' Jay Hawkins, which Hocus Pocus fans will instantly recognize, as well as trending hits like Ed Sheeran's Bad Habits and 'Call Out My Name' by The Weeknd.

The 'Breakaway singer once revealed the only song she's afraid to cover on her daytime talk show. While chatting with Luis Fonsi, Clarkson shared how much she loves his song 'Despacito,' as well as why she feels nervous to sing it. "I just realized something," Clarkson said. "You have the one song in history that I'm afraid to cover — 'Despacito.'"

"Oh, come on, you have to cover it now," Fonsi replied. Clarkson then admitted she's "practiced so hard" on the song, however, she hasn't been able to get it just right. "I love singing in Spanish and different languages, and it is like the biggest song of all time," Clarkson continued. "But you're like, 'You know what? I'm gonna leave that alone!'"