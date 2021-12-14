Oklahoma Residents Getting Lucky With Falling Gas Prices

The country has been seeing gas prices soar above normal for the last several months. But thankfully, they're beginning to trend downward for Oklahomans, reported OKC Fox 25.

A news release from AAA says that Oklahomans have actually had the lowest gas prices in the national throughout the fall surge. But, that doesn't mean it's been cheap. The average gas price in Oklahoma right now is still a full dollar above the average price that it was a year ago.

The prices across Oklahoma are starting to fall. Right now, prices are about 13 cents cheaper than they were a month ago.

According to AAA, there are a couple of factors that are playing a role in the falling fuel prices- lower demand and a drop in the price of oil.

Leslie Gamble, spokesperson for AAA Oklahoma, said:

"Gas prices tend to fall a bit this time of year due to the shorter days and less robust demand. This downward trend got an assist from the recent drop in oil prices due to fears over the Omicron variant, but the variant's impact on pricing appears to be fading, so it remains to be seen if oil prices stabilize or move higher."