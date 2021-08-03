Las Vegas Gas Increases To Astronomical Prices

If you thought gas was expensive last month, you won't believe how high prices have gotten now. Gas prices have risen a whopping 30 cents over the last month, reported 8 News Now. The average price of gas last month was $3.72 per gallon.

The increase brings the average gas price to $4.02 for regular unleaded fuel in the city. This is about $1.35 higher than the gas prices this time last year. Mid-grade gas

AAA reported that just a week ago, gas prices cost an average of $3.96 per gallon.

The highest recorded average price ever for gas in Las Vegas was $4.29 per gallon. The city saw those super high prices on June 21st of 2008.

The national average price per gallon of gas is currently at $3.17 per gallon. This is about five cents lower than the average last week, which was a about $3.22 per gallon.

Sergio Avila, AAA Nevada spokesperson, said that Nevada is usually among the top five states for the highest average gas prices because the state gets its gas supply from California.