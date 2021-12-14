One Student Arrested After Shots Fired Outside Charlotte High School

A Charlotte High School moved to remote learning on Tuesday (December 14) following an incident Monday afternoon where at least one shot was fired outside of the school.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a fight broke out just after 2 p.m. Monday between two students outside of West Charlotte High School, per WCNC. The fight began over a backpack but escalated when a juvenile student reportedly pulled out a gun and fired at least one shot, said Police Chief Johnny Jennings. The student was later arrested and now faces charges of possessing a firearm on school grounds.

No student was shot during the incident, but one person was treated for minor injuries. It is unclear if they were involved in the fight.

Superintendent of Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools Earnest Winston said the incident was "yet another example of issues that originate in our community that makes their way onto our campuses."

"It is unacceptable to have a weapon of any kind find its way onto any school campus," said Winston. "And as a community, we have to have a call to action to say no more. This is unacceptable, we will not allow this to happen."

Following Monday's incident, West Charlotte High School announced it would make Tuesday's classes fully remote.

If you see suspicious person or activity, you are encouraged to call CMPD or 911, reach out to a School Resource Officer or other school officials, or report it to Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Crime Stoppers are also offering a $500 cash reward for information that leads to the confiscation of a gun on a school campus.