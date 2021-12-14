This Atlanta-Area Bagel Shop Serves The Best Bagels In Georgia

Some cities are famous for their bagels, but you can find delicious ones just about anywhere. The staple breakfast food is served in tons of different ways, so Eat This, Not That! is pointing out the best bagels in your state.

The ultimate food content hub points out that those with traditional tastebuds might order “plain, egg, onion, and everything bagels topped with cream cheese, and there are more adventurous bagel fanatics who like to turn the simple pastry into a sandwich filled with everything from eggs to guacamole.” To figure out where to order the best bagels, Eat This, Not That! considered reviews, opinions of locals, and reflected on their own experiences to compile their list.

So, which one stands out in Georgia? Eat This, Not That! says the bagels from Emerald City Bagels are the best. Here’s why they stand out:

“A former Food Network colleague, transplanted to Atlanta, swears by the New York-style bagels at this shop, and they've got the accolades to prove it. The Long Island mother/daughter team who own the shop has turned their bagel obsession into a thriving business.”

Find the rest of the best bagels, according to Eat This, Not That!, here.