This Los Angeles Bakery Sells The Best Bagels In California

By Zuri Anderson

December 14, 2021

Closeup of many bagels in bakery
Photo: Getty Images

Bagels have been a breakfast staple for centuries. While the European origins of the bagel are contested amongst food historians, it found its way to the United States in the late 19th century thanks to Jewish immigrants from Poland.

Since then, this modest pastry can be enjoyed as a sweet treat or a savory item. Most people love to smear it with all kinds of delicious spreads, from original cream cheese to lox and other toppings. It's not rare to find a bagel as a breakfast sandwich, too!

With so much buzz around bagels, where can you find the most delicious ones in California? Eat This, Not That! found the best places in every state to enjoy some bagels. If you want to grab the tastiest bagel in the Golden State, look no further than...

Brooklyn Bagel Bakery!

"A taste of Brooklyn in Los Angeles, for 65 years this bakery has made fresh bagels seven days a week. They're made old-school style, first boiled then baked," writers say. Taking a look at their menu, they offer two dozen different kinds of bagels, including multigrain, jalapeno, everything-flavored, cheese, chocolate chip, and much more.

If you're looking for something more filling, try their bagel sandwiches, side items like potatoes and salads, and various cream cheeses. They also serve coffee, juice, and other refreshments.

You can find Brooklyn Bagel Bakery 2223 West Beverly Blvd. in Los Angeles. They're available for takeout and delivery.

Click here to check out other American joints selling wonderful bagels.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices