This Los Angeles Bakery Sells The Best Bagels In California

Bagels have been a breakfast staple for centuries. While the European origins of the bagel are contested amongst food historians, it found its way to the United States in the late 19th century thanks to Jewish immigrants from Poland.

Since then, this modest pastry can be enjoyed as a sweet treat or a savory item. Most people love to smear it with all kinds of delicious spreads, from original cream cheese to lox and other toppings. It's not rare to find a bagel as a breakfast sandwich, too!

With so much buzz around bagels, where can you find the most delicious ones in California? Eat This, Not That! found the best places in every state to enjoy some bagels. If you want to grab the tastiest bagel in the Golden State, look no further than...

Brooklyn Bagel Bakery!