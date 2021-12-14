This Los Angeles Bakery Sells The Best Bagels In California
By Zuri Anderson
December 14, 2021
Bagels have been a breakfast staple for centuries. While the European origins of the bagel are contested amongst food historians, it found its way to the United States in the late 19th century thanks to Jewish immigrants from Poland.
Since then, this modest pastry can be enjoyed as a sweet treat or a savory item. Most people love to smear it with all kinds of delicious spreads, from original cream cheese to lox and other toppings. It's not rare to find a bagel as a breakfast sandwich, too!
With so much buzz around bagels, where can you find the most delicious ones in California? Eat This, Not That! found the best places in every state to enjoy some bagels. If you want to grab the tastiest bagel in the Golden State, look no further than...
"A taste of Brooklyn in Los Angeles, for 65 years this bakery has made fresh bagels seven days a week. They're made old-school style, first boiled then baked," writers say. Taking a look at their menu, they offer two dozen different kinds of bagels, including multigrain, jalapeno, everything-flavored, cheese, chocolate chip, and much more.
If you're looking for something more filling, try their bagel sandwiches, side items like potatoes and salads, and various cream cheeses. They also serve coffee, juice, and other refreshments.
You can find Brooklyn Bagel Bakery 2223 West Beverly Blvd. in Los Angeles. They're available for takeout and delivery.
