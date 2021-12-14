This Omaha Bagel Shop Serves The Best Bagels In Nebraska

Some cities are famous for their bagels, but you can find delicious ones just about anywhere. The staple breakfast food is served in tons of different ways, so Eat This, Not That! is pointing out the best bagels in your state.

The ultimate food content hub points out that those with traditional tastebuds might order “plain, egg, onion, and everything bagels topped with cream cheese, and there are more adventurous bagel fanatics who like to turn the simple pastry into a sandwich filled with everything from eggs to guacamole.” To figure out where to order the best bagels, Eat This, Not That! considered reviews, opinions of locals, and reflected on their own experiences to compile their list.

So, which one stands out in Nebraska? Eat This, Not That! says the bagels from The Bagel Bin are the best. Here’s why the Omaha bagel shop stands out:

“These ‘old-style bagels’ are ‘made correctly, not just round bread,’ rave locals of this Omaha stalwart of 40 years. Pick up a baker's dozen of flavors like onion and blueberry for under $10, and you'll be a breakfast hero!”

