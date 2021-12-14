This Portland Restaurant Has The Best Mexican Food In Oregon
By Zuri Anderson
December 16, 2021
You can find all kinds of Mexican restaurants throughout the United States.
Some restaurants are dedicated to tacos, while others will feature burritos, quesadillas, tostadas, enchiladas, and more on their menus. Americans can also count on these joints to serve up some great Mexican food, whether it's from a food truck, a sit-down restaurant, or a local fast-food joint.
Oregon also has plenty of Mexican restaurants to go around, but which one is the best in the whole state? According to Taste of Home, which singled out the best Mexican restaurants in each state, that honor goes to...
Here's what the website had to say about the Portland restaurant:
"The name of this Portland taco stand is exactly what your answer should be when asked if you want one more fresh corn tortilla: why not? And as an added bonus, you can feel good about the tacos el pastor that you scarf down—Por Qué No is dedicated to sustainable practices and to giving back to local organizations. It’s just one of our favorite companies that donate to charity."
¿Por Qué No? Taqueria has two locations in Portland: 3524 North Mississippi Avenue and 4635 SE Hawthorne Blvd.
To see other fantastic Mexican restaurants Americans are loving, click here.