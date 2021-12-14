This Portland Restaurant Has The Best Mexican Food In Oregon

You can find all kinds of Mexican restaurants throughout the United States.

Some restaurants are dedicated to tacos, while others will feature burritos, quesadillas, tostadas, enchiladas, and more on their menus. Americans can also count on these joints to serve up some great Mexican food, whether it's from a food truck, a sit-down restaurant, or a local fast-food joint.

Oregon also has plenty of Mexican restaurants to go around, but which one is the best in the whole state? According to Taste of Home, which singled out the best Mexican restaurants in each state, that honor goes to...

¿Por Qué No? Taqueria!