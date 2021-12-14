You Have A Chance To Win The Largest Colorado Lotto+ Jackpot In Decades

If you live in Colorado, there's a chance you could become a multimillionaire. This week, one lucky person could score Colorado Lotto+'s largest jackpot in nearly three decades, according to The Gazette.

The next drawing for the $18.9 million jackpot is happening Wednesday (December 15), reporters say. No winners were drawn on Saturday (December 11), making these 76 drawings in a row with no winners, according to Meghan Dougherty with Colorado Lottery.

"This would be the second-largest Jackpot winner if someone wins it on Wednesday," Dougherty notes. The last time the jackpot wracked up that much money was in 1992 when it hit $20 million. Boulder college student Kim Walker claimed the grand prize after it hit a whopping $27 million.

Colorado Lotto+ drawings happen every Wednesday and Saturday night. If you want to play, you choose six out of 40 numbers or do a Quick Pick. Tickets cost $2, and if you want to do a second drawing, that'll be an extra $1.

Good luck to all the players!

The Centennial State isn't the only one having record-breaking lotteries. A California man recently claimed the biggest lottery jackpot in California's history last week.