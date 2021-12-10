North Carolina Man Wins 'Unbelievable' Prize In State Lottery

A Pitt County man scored an "unbelievable" win in the North Carolina Education Lottery, a prize he hopes to share with his family.

Christopher Mills, a social worker from Winterville, recently tried his hand at the state lottery, purchasing a $20 scratch off ticket in the recently-launched Winter Winnings game from the Shell Right Way on North Heritage Street in Kinston, according to a release from NC Education Lottery. His choice of ticket ultimately paid off with a $100,000 win.

At first, he couldn't believe his luck. He told lottery officials that after he scratched the ticket and revealed the winning numbers, he had to put on his glasses to make sure he was reading everything correctly.

"I thought, 'What in the world, this can't be right,'" he recalled of the win. "It was unbelievable."

Mills claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Wednesday (December 8), bringing home a total of $70,756 after state and federal taxes. So what does he plan to do with his new winnings? He hopes to help his twin sons pay for college. They currently attend Campbell University, where they are each studying for their master's of business administration, and are set to graduate in 2022.