Ariana Grande Hilariously Auditions For Blake Shelton's Latest Music Video

One of Blake Shelton’s latest music videos sees the country crooner rise from a roaring campfire, crack open a can of beer and take a truck for a spin as he pledges to “Come Back As A Country Boy.” Viewers probably wouldn’t be surprised to know that Shelton’s fellow Voice coach, Ariana Grande, didn’t make an appearance in the music video — but that doesn’t mean she didn't take a crack at it. The pop giant filmed a hilarious audition video that aired during the season finale of The Voice on Tuesday night (December 14).

“Howdy, howdy…” Grande says in the video. Decked in a cowboy hat and a flannel shirt (in addition to her signature winged eyeliner, of course), Grande explains: “Blake doesn’t think I’m ‘country enough,’ but I told him he’s so wrong. So, hopefully this’ll really show him what he needs to see.”

That’s when Grande tries her hand at catching a beer can that’s tossed to her from off screen, attempts to use a chainsaw, delivers her rendition of the song and more. She shared the video on Instagram, noting that she’s “still waiting to hear,” but suggests that “no news is good news.” Watch Grande’s hilarious audition for the “Come Back As A Country Boy” music video here: